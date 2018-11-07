MLW Returning to Chicago in March

MLW announced today that MLW will return to Chicago on Saturday night, March 2, 2019 with MLW: Intimidation Games…

MLW RETURNS TO CHICAGO MARCH 2, 2019 WITH INTIMIDATION GAMES. TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY

CHICAGO – MLW will return to Chicago on Saturday night, March 2, 2019 with MLW: Intimidation Games.

Tickets will go on sale this Monday November 12th at 10 a.m. CT at MLWTickets.com.

The March 2nd card will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Matches will be revealed soon. With MLW’s Chicago debut shattering records for the organization, league officials moved quickly to set in motion MLW’s return.

The first MLW Chicago card was a hot ticket with several sections instantly selling out. As of this press release, extremely limited general admission tickets remain.

Make sure to set a reminder to ensure you get your tickets for MLW’s return to Chicago March 2nd! Tickets go on sale this Monday November 12 at 10 a.m. central at http://www.MLWtickets.com.