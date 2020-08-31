MLW Returning In November With New Episodes, Taping TV In October

Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling will return in November with new episodes of MLW on BeIN Sports, DAZN and Fubo, which will be taped in October. It had been on hiatus for most of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLW CEO Court Bauer gave details about the company’s return in a new interview. Here are highlights:

On MLW finally making its return: “The hibernation is over. We’ll air in November on a weeknight in primetime on Fubo Sports Network, and our content will also be available on DAZN, which includes exclusive content, and Saturday nights on beIN. As for the filming, we’re not going to publicly announce our location. If fans were to show up, it would just cause a wave of complications with the COVID protocol, but we are very excited to return for our fans.”

On how they’re being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic: “We hired a COVID Compliance Officer, Mike Kitlas, and there will be frequent testing. We’re going to test before everyone gets on a plane, when they land, and then again during the tapings. We’ll be cleaning the trucks and the set every day. We have a protocol to follow, and we will ensure that guidelines will be met to keep everyone safe. That will include scheduling, transportation, locker room social distancing, and wearing masks, which will apply for talent, staff, and production.”

On the advantage of a long break: “We’re going to have more of a Raging Bull setting. We’ve had the luxury to see what works in this era. Our competitors have been forced due to contractual obligations to put programming on the air every night of the week. For us, from a creative perspective, we have been able to recharge, assess and determine the best way to move forward. That is really going to enhance our viewing experience. We’ll have top talent from MLW and beyond. We learned during this break who had our back, and I think people will be very surprised by what opportunities have been borne from that.”