wrestling / News
MLW Returning to Dallas in January
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW is set to make its return to Dallas at the beginning of next year. The company announced on Friday that they will be heading to the city on January 11th, 2020. They make their debut in the city tomorrow with MLW: War Chamber.
The event will be titled MLW: Zero Hour, and takes place at the NYTEX Sports Centre. More details are available at the link in the tweet:
MLW to return to Dallas January 11, 2020 with FUSION TV taping – https://t.co/aex10lY257 pic.twitter.com/P3qE6Vsr9q
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move
- Eric Bischoff On the Arn Anderson-Sid Vicious Stabbing Incident, How WCW Handled It, Ric Flair Helping Save Arn’s Job
- Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
- More Details on WWE Creative Shakeup: Rowan/Reigns Storyline Considered ‘Botched’