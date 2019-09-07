wrestling / News

MLW Returning to Dallas in January

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MLW is set to make its return to Dallas at the beginning of next year. The company announced on Friday that they will be heading to the city on January 11th, 2020. They make their debut in the city tomorrow with MLW: War Chamber.

The event will be titled MLW: Zero Hour, and takes place at the NYTEX Sports Centre. More details are available at the link in the tweet:

