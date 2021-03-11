wrestling / News
MLW Reveals First Products From Collaboration With NERDS Clothing
Back in August of last year, MLW announced a new partnership with NERDS Clothing for a new line of merchandise for the company. Now they have released details on the first batch of products, including an LA Park jacket.
MLW ands NERDS Clothing today revealed the first wave of their collaboration.
For the first-time ever fans can buy designer jackets featuring the iconic likeness of LA Park and CONTRA Unit. The jackets are limited edition and available to pre-order now.
CONTRA soldiers can also rep the “global dealers in violence” in public with the limited edition CONTRA mask.
All new items are live and available to pre-order now exclusively at: https://www.nerdsclothing.com/collections/mlw.”
NERDS x MLW Collection revealed https://t.co/NNeEUgnj2B
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021
