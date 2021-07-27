MLW Reveals More Details on Fusion Alpha Miniseries

– As previously noted, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the new miniseries, MLW Fusion Alpha, during the Battle Riot III broadcast. Fusion Alpha will debut next month, and MLW revealed today that it will be a four-part weekly miniseries that will serve as a prelude to MLW’s fall season. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW mini-series to premiere this August

Weekly mini-series Fusion: ALPHA serves as prelude to fall season

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced MLW Fusion: ALPHA, a 4-part weekly mini-series arriving in late August.

A prelude to the fall season, Fusion: ALPHA will feature exclusive marquee championship fights, first-time ever encounters, shadowy agendas, and new arrivals. Fusion: ALPHA will serve as a bridge to the new season.

“Fusion: ALPHA will set in motion a transformative period for the league and its fans as we prepare for an ambitious and exciting expansion and new chapter this fall,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I’m thrilled to work with such enormous talent as we take you on an unforgettable ride that sets up the new season kicking off in September with our new partner.”

Fusion: ALPHA arrives in late August on MLW’s YouTube channel, streaming worldwide on demand at http://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

The mini-series will also be available on additional platforms with more information to be revealed in the days ahead.