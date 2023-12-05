MLW Reveals Scramble-6 Match for Fusion TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Scramble-6 Match for this week’s Fusion TV tapings in New York City. The match will feature AKIRA vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Alec Price vs. J Bouji vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. You can see the full announcement below:

Scramble-6 match set for this Thursday in NYC

Featuring a FITE+ live premium event and bonus FUSION taping

Tickets Now Available at MLWNYC.com

NEW YORK — MLW today announced a Scramble-6 Match: AKIRA vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Alec Price vs. J Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW: ONE-SHOT this Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

MLW’s deep roster will be showcased this Thursday as six fighters enter the ring in a Scramble-6 match.

The Scramble-6 match demands speed, endurance, rapid-fire attacks and ring awareness to ensure one of the other fighters isn’t stealing the win in this sudden death one fall fight.

AKIRA, now a man on his own, enters the fray for the first time without the Calling. How will the Catch x Death fighter respond? Will Rickey Shane Page and his disciples disrupt?

Bustas better beware as East Boston’s Alec Price has impressed the best but now he is on a quest to stack wins. A victory in the Scramble-6 would put Price in the mix for a title fight.

Nolo Kitano, the ghetto samurai represents his hometown of New York as the dangerous fighter from the village hidden in the concrete readies to showcase his unique brand of the art of war. Will the innovative Bronx native move like a ninja and execute the perfect win?

J Boujii’s speed, tenacity and innovative moves could make him a favorite to win the Scramble-6. Backed by the Bomaye Fight Club, Boujii is one of New York City’s finest. Trained by Johnny Rodz, look for J Boujii to hold nothing back in this match for his hometown.

Last but not least, the violent spat between Love, Doug and Brian Ryan Gosselin reaches a new stage. Both step foot in the ring against the other for the first time ever in the Scramble-6. After a brutal beating at Fusion on Thanksgiving, which saw Love, Doug’s face bloodied, battered and b/ruised, will wrestling’s cupid blitz BRG or will victory be in the cards for the smug BRG?

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, December 7 in New York City.