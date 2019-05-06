MLW Reveals Semifinals For National Openweight Championship Tournament

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has sent out a press release announcing the semifinals for the National Openweight Championship tournament. The matches will include Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco and Rich Swann vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Four athletes will compete in 2 semi-final bouts starting this weekend on MLW Fusion

The road to crowning the inaugural National Openweight Champion will kick off this coming week on MLW Fusion, with Major League Wrestling revealing the brackets for the tournament.

Over the next 2 weeks on MLW Fusion, 4 wrestlers will compete with two advancing to the finals on Saturday June 1st at the Waukesha County Expo Center in the greater Milwaukee area at MLW: Fury Road 2019.

MLW matchmakers have revealed the semi-final bouts:

Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco (This week on MLW Fusion)

Rich Swann vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (Next week on MLW Fusion)

More about the four semi-finalists:

Alexander Hammerstone enters the tournament undefeated, with the member of The Dynasty dominating the competition since he debuted in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Gringo Loco has impressed matchmakers with big outings against LA Park and wins against the likes of Myron Reed and Puma King. Now the luchador looks to claim his first major championship.

Rich Swann is a polarizing figure in the sport. A decorated wrestler who has competed around the globe, Swann recently defeated Lance Anoa’i and had a strong showing in the 2019 Battle Riot.

Brian Pillman Jr. enters the tournament with key wins over the likes of MJF. Pillman would like nothing more than to bring a third championship back to the Hart Foundation.

The National Championship is an openweight division, where there is no weight limit and fighters with a dramatic difference in size can compete against each other.

With all weight classes eligible to compete for the championship, the championship match-ups are endless.