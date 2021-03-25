MLW Reveals Theme Song For Never Say Never Next Week

Major League Wrestling has announced that “Ride On Our Enemies” by Monteasy will be the theme song for next week’s MLW Never Say Never event. Here’s a press release:

Ride On Our Enemies by Monteasy named official theme song of Never Say Never

Free marquee event Never Say Never on March 31

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced "Ride On Our Enemies" by Monteasy as the official song of Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

“Ride On Our Enemies,” the official song of MLW Never Say Never will be available on all streaming platforms and online stores this Saturday.

“Never Say Never wouldn’t be a marquee MLW event if we didn’t have something major for our official theme song and Monteasy’s track is 1000% just that,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer.

A prolific artist, Monteasy is currently working on the highly anticipated Erica’s Son 2 project and a new album, entitled “W.A.R.” With Jon Connor releasing in August. Monteasy’s latest project is a collaboration album with All Varsity Music hip-hop recording artist Jon Connor is a pro wrestling-inspired album that pays homage to some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Monteasy united with former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland to form the hip-hop supergroup, Swerve City. Their latest album, “G.P.S.,” along with their debut project, “From Humble Beginnings,” are also available on all streaming platforms.

Scheduled for Never Say Never:

•Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman – World Heavyweight Championship

•Myron Reed vs. Daivari

•Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and more.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.