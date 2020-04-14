MLW & ROH Don’t Have Plans Right Now To Run Shows In Florida Despite Pro-Wrestling Being Designated As Essential Business

After Florida’s order on April 9th that added pro-wrestling to the list of “essential business,” allowing WWE to resume live TV broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, the door is now open for other wrestling promotions to also begin broadcasting shows from the state. However, it doesn’t look like ROH and MLW will be doing so.

In statements released to John Pollock, ROH’s Joe Koff said ROH the safety of their workers is the most important thing to them and that the news out of Florida doesn’t change their approach to the ongoing pandemic, despite what WWE does.

MLW’s Court Bauer said that he won’t be putting his staff at risk either.

The following statement was provided to @POSTwrestling from Joe Koff regarding ROH's stance on the potential of running cards in Florida following the additional allowances for 'essential businesses' pic.twitter.com/oWZQMFHtYg — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 14, 2020