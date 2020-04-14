wrestling / News

MLW & ROH Don’t Have Plans Right Now To Run Shows In Florida Despite Pro-Wrestling Being Designated As Essential Business

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
MLW Chris DeJoseph

After Florida’s order on April 9th that added pro-wrestling to the list of “essential business,” allowing WWE to resume live TV broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, the door is now open for other wrestling promotions to also begin broadcasting shows from the state. However, it doesn’t look like ROH and MLW will be doing so.

In statements released to John Pollock, ROH’s Joe Koff said ROH the safety of their workers is the most important thing to them and that the news out of Florida doesn’t change their approach to the ongoing pandemic, despite what WWE does.

MLW’s Court Bauer said that he won’t be putting his staff at risk either.

