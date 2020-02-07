wrestling / News

MLW Said To Be Having Issues With Impact Wrestling

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Chris DeJoseph

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW is said to be having issues with Impact Wrestling as of late. According to reports, MLW has said that Impact tried to break up their partnerships with both Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA. In the case of AAA, it didn’t work as both Konnan and Laredo Kid appeared on a recent show.

