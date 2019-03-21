wrestling / News
MLW News: Salina de La Renta Working as Liaison for Mexican Talent, International Deals in the Works, Notes on Merchandise
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Salina de la Renta is working as a liaison with Mexican Talent for Major League Wrestling (MLW). Per the report, she was reportedly in Mexico for some recent meetings.
– Also, PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling has been working on putting together several international deals recently.
– MLW is set to be releasing the first CONTRA Unit t-shirts soon. Per a report from PWInsider, the company is very happy with how well received the stable has become. The stable is also set to be working in Mexico soon.
Additionally, PWInsider says that LA Park shirts and additional merchandise will be released by MLW going forward. LA Park is said to be one of the company’s top draws for live events.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Likely For WWE’s Next Show In Saudi Arabia
- Details On Original Plan For Rey Mysterio and Andrade At Wrestlemania
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach