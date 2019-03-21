MLW News: Salina de La Renta Working as Liaison for Mexican Talent, International Deals in the Works, Notes on Merchandise

– PWInsider reports that Salina de la Renta is working as a liaison with Mexican Talent for Major League Wrestling (MLW). Per the report, she was reportedly in Mexico for some recent meetings.

– Also, PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling has been working on putting together several international deals recently.

– MLW is set to be releasing the first CONTRA Unit t-shirts soon. Per a report from PWInsider, the company is very happy with how well received the stable has become. The stable is also set to be working in Mexico soon.

Additionally, PWInsider says that LA Park shirts and additional merchandise will be released by MLW going forward. LA Park is said to be one of the company’s top draws for live events.