MLW Says Salina de la Renta ‘Under Investigation’ For Being CONTRA Mole, Salina Responds

MLW has been shaken by Konnan’s revelation that Salina de la Renta has been CONTRA’s inside person, and an investigation has been launched as a result. MLW has announced that de la Renta is “under investigation” after Konnan revealed on this week’s MLW Pulp FUSION that she was the inside person who was helping CONTRA Unit in their takeover from MLW. Konnan claimed that Salina owes some “dangerous people” a lot of money, which led to her giving CONTRA access to MLW’s facilities, infrastructure, and corporation.

The announcement states that:

“While the league’s investigation is in the preliminary stages, one league source indicates the business transactions were “on and off” over a two-year period with them at odds last fall when LA Park cashed in his golden ticket for a title shot at CONTRA’s kingpin and World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. Did they patch things up in time to facilitate Salina enabling CONTRA to execute their attack on MLW and AAA May 9th at the Super Series in Tijuana. Konnan believes so.”

The article notes that MLW officials are persuing all leads and that Salina could face heavy sanctions and fines, with Court Bauer saying that “All options are on the table, including suspending her license to promote in MLW.”

In response to a post on Twitter where Bauer said that there will be “consquences” for de la Renta and calling her a traitor, Salina replied:

“I’m not a traitor Court. You of all people should know that business is business. Nothing personal.”