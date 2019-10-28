MLW Saturday Night Super Fight Pre-Show to Air on beIN Sport

– The pre-show for MLW Saturday Night Super Fight is set to air on beIN Sport this weekend ahead of the PPV. beIn is advertising the pre-show for Saturday at 7 PM ET ahead of the main show at 8 PM ET.

The pre-show will feature the following matches:

* CONTRA Unit vs. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James vs. Spirit Squad

* Zenshi vs. El Hijo de LA Park (w/Salina de la Renta)

* Savio Vega vs. Leo Brien

* Gino “El Intocable” Medina vs. Air Wolf