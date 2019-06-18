MLW Announces Savio Vega Debut for July 25

– As previously reported, Major League Wrestling (MLW) had announced that Savio Vega would be coming to the company this summer. Earlier today, MLW issued an announcement with more details on his upcoming role with the company. According to the announcement, Vega will make his mLW debut on July 2, and he will have a “player/coach” role.

The Caribbean Heavyweight Champion is coming to Major League Wrestling.

After 20 years the pride of Puerto Rico returns to New York City as the Caribbean Champion Savio Vega steps for in an MLW ring for the first time ever on July 25th. (buy tickets)

“We’re delighted to have Savio join MLW as a player/coach,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “To have such a talented athlete and wrestling mind in our system will only benefit the league and its wrestlers.”

A homecoming of sorts, Vega, who splits his time between San Juan, Puerto Rico and the South Bronx, is excited about wrestling in the Big Apple once again.

League officials aren’t confirming whether Salina de la Renta brokered the deal or not but Savio Vega’s emergence in MLW was heralded on her edition of MLW FUSION this past week (watch).

A perennial main eventer in Puerto Rico, Vega is one of the island’s greatest brawlers known for his explosive spinning heel kick, jumping high kick and fighting spirit. Pure dynamite in the ring, Vega proudly represents Boricuas worldwide with his leather vest and gear emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag.

Vega lit up New York City in the mid 1990s teaming with Razor Ramon to form one of the most beloved tag teams of the era. However, many may know of Vega’s ultraviolet alter ego “TNT” who has caused havoc throughout the sport dating back decades.

One of the most decorated Caribbean grapplers in the history of the sport, Savio Vega has won countless championships in the Caribbean and has served as a general manager for Puerto Rico’s top organizations over the past few years.

Now, the barrel chested Boricua looks to reignite some TNT as he returns to his someway from home: New York City on July 25th.