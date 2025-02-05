– Major League Wrestling announced a summer return to New York City with MLW Summer of the Beasts. The event is scheduled for June 26 at the Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW returns to NYC for Summer of the BEASTS on June 26

Tickets Go on Sale This Tuesday at 10 A.M. at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to storm back into the Big Apple as Summer of the BEASTS takes over the Melrose Ballroom on Thursday, June 26, 2025. This highly anticipated event will feature the world’s best fighters clashing in an unforgettable night of combat, streamed worldwide.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday at 10 a.m. at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

New York City has long been a battleground for MLW’s most intense rivalries, and Summer of the BEASTS promises to raise the bar with high-stakes fights, championship showdowns, and appearances from the sport’s biggest stars.

With a reputation for delivering unfiltered, high-octane action, MLW’s return to NYC is set to be one of the most talked-about events of the summer.

Stay tuned for match announcements and more details in the coming weeks.