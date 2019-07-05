MLW Set To Debut On PPV In November

Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling will debut on PPV on November 2 with their Saturday Night SuperFight, which will take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. All of MLW’s titles will be on the line. It will be available on all cable and dish carriers in the US and Canada. Court Bauer said that MLW is also in talks to stream worldwide. No matches have been announced at this time.

Bauer said: “This is a chance for MLW to make a statement. We want to give value to our fans. That’s why we’re charging only $19.95. This year has been about expanding into live programming. The evolution of a promotion is to produce more live content, and another milestone for us is pay-per-view. And now, we’re going to get there with Saturday Night SuperFight on November 2. Watch carefully this summer. This card isn’t going to be thrown together in late October. All the seeds will be planted. And all of the championships will be on the line. I have a lot of goals for MLW. After hitting live television, we are moving to another goal in pay-per-view. And now the onus is on us to deliver something that feels different, especially in such a competitive environment. So we’re going to bring a legitimate superfight to pay-per-view with Saturday Night SuperFight.“