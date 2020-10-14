MLW Set To Tape November Shows Soon

Fightful Select reports that Major League Wrestling is set to tape episodes of MLW TV this month in Orlando, which will air in November on BeIN Sports, FUBO and DAZN. The location and dates were not revealed in order to avoid the risk of fans showing up and disrupting COVID protocols. The implication seems to be that fans will not be at the taping, or at least they won’t be purchasing tickets. The venue simply stated they were booked up and wouldn’t be open to the public.