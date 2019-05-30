MLW Sets Jim Cornette Meet and Greet Before Fury Road on Saturday

MLW has announced that there will be a meet and greet with Jim Cornette prior to Fury Road this Saturday at Waukesha Expo Center. Here’s the press release:

Meet the Louisville Slugger LIVE in Waukesha this Saturday!

The legendary manager, promoter and newly minted Major League Wrestling analyst Jim Cornette will be making a rare appearance at the Waukesha Expo Center this Saturday night.

Major League Wrestling fans can meet Jim Cornette and get a picture and autograph for $30 (plus ticket for entry into the Expo Center).

This special opportunity to meet the legendary wrestling mind is open to ALL ticket holders.

Mr. Cornette will be appearing from 5:30 to 6:20 right next to the MLWShop.com pavilion inside the Waukesha Expo Center.

Tickets to see a night of Major League Wrestling start at just $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Matches signed for June 1st:

TORNADO TAG MATCH!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & The Von Erichs vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

Alex Hammerstone vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF

Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

LUCHA LIBRE!

Flamita vs. Rey Horus

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed

Richard Holliday vs. Kotto Brazil

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

Jordan Oliver • Jim Cornette and more!

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE WAUKESHA COUNTY EXPO CENTER:?

The Waukesha County Expo Center is host to memorable and diverse functions such as: Presidential campaigns, trade shows, corporate events, meetings, concerts, banquets and weddings. The venue offers modern facilities, unlimited free parking and easy accessibility. The Waukesha County Expo Center provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 1000 Northview Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188