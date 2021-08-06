MLW Shifts November Taping From Chicago to Philadelphia

MLW has moved the location for its November TV tapings eastward, announcing that they will take place on Philadelphia. The company announced on Friday that the November 6th taping originally set for Chicago will now emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philly. Ticket holders for the Chicago taping will receive a refund through EventBrite, with refunds also available at all points of purchase.

According to PWInsider, the location move is due to the new streaming deal that is set to be announced soon. That deal is said to be a “big one” for the company and the reason why MLW Fusion episodes were removed from YouTube.

Tickets for the Philadelphia date go on sale on October 2nd, the date of MLW’s return to the 2300 Arena.