MLW Shows In Philadelphia and Chicago To Be Postponed

January 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that MLW expects that they will be forced to push back their announced dates in Philadelphia and Chicago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead they will likely do more empty arena tapings. They haven’t been promoting their tapings because they don’t want fans showing up outside and potentially spreading COVID. MLW is reportedly using Broadway as their guide on when to have live events with fans.

