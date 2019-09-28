wrestling / News
MLW Signs AJ Kirsch to Join Broadcast Team
September 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Tough Enough alumnus AJ Kirsch has joined MLW to be part of its broadcast team. Sports Illustrated initially reported the news, which Kirsch then confirmed on Twitter as you can see below.
Kirsch competed in the 2011 season of Tough Enough and was also part of the TNA GutCheck Challenge. He voiced the character of Buzz in WWE 2K19’s MyCareer Mode.
Welp…looks like it’s out there!
As broken by @SInow earlier today, I am the latest addition to the @MLW broadcast team!
Full story: https://t.co/wdbNj06hhD
More details coming Monday.
The world of #MLW never stops.
And neither do I.
LET’S. DO THIS. 👊💥#FindYourGrind pic.twitter.com/jHJ6u5scuv
— A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) September 27, 2019