wrestling / News

MLW Signs AJ Kirsch to Join Broadcast Team

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Kirsch

– WWE Tough Enough alumnus AJ Kirsch has joined MLW to be part of its broadcast team. Sports Illustrated initially reported the news, which Kirsch then confirmed on Twitter as you can see below.

Kirsch competed in the 2011 season of Tough Enough and was also part of the TNA GutCheck Challenge. He voiced the character of Buzz in WWE 2K19’s MyCareer Mode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Kirsch, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading