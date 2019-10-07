MLW Signs Gino Medina To Multi-Year Exclusive Contract

Major League Wrestling has announced that they have signed “El Intocable” Gino Medina to a multi-year exclusive contract. Here’s a press release:

Gino “El Intocable” Medina inks multi-year deal with MLW

Bauer: “Gino is a once in a generation megastar in the making”

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the signing of second generation luchador Gino “El Intocable” Medina to a multi-year exclusive contract.

Standing 6’2″, the 220 pound Medina is a 23 year old standout touted as a can’t miss top draft pick for any organization by scouts.

“Gino is a once in a generation megastar in the making,” said MLW CEO and creator Court Bauer. Bauer was very hands on with the recruitment of Medina.

“El Intocable,” which means “The Untouchable” is an apt nickname for the Monterrey, Mexico native. Employing a variety of ranas and finesse in his matches, Gino oozes confidence.

Despite being 23, Gino is a veteran of the ring, having made his debut at the tender age of 6 as a mini in a match. Lucha is not only in his blood but has been the family business for decades. Gino’s father, the late El Sanguinario, was a renowned luchador, wrestling for several years in CMLL and AAA against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and LA Park.

Gino furthered his skills training under the watchful eye of former multi-time world champion Booker T in Houston, TX. Gino thrived in Booker T’s system, becoming a 3-time Reality of Wrestling champion competing as Gino the Latin Heart Throb. Bruce Prichard was also hands on in mentoring the young heart throb praised his potential on a recent MLW Radio Network podcast.

Now, Gino vows that the world will be his as he steps into Major League Wrestling and proves he truly is untouchable.

More details about Gino “El Intocable” Medina’s first match in MLW will be revealed soon.