MLW Reportedly Signs Janai Kai

MLW has signed one of their top women’s stars in Janai Kai, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kai, the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, has signed a deal with the promotion. No word on the terms of her deal.

Kai made her debut with MLW at Slaughterhouse 2023 in October, capturing the Women’s World Featherweight Championship from Delmi Exo. She has held onto the title for 306 days thus far and is just 22 days from breaking Taya Valkyrie’s record to become the longest-reigning holder of the title. Her next title defense comes at MLW Summer of the Beats when she defends against STARDOM’s HANAKO.

A member of CONTRA UNIT, Kai has previously worked a few shows with AEW and competed for the likes of GCW, Prestige Wrestling, and TJPW.