MLW Reportedly Signs Mads Krugger To New Multi-Year Deal

MLW is reportedly holding onto Mads Krugger, signing the monster heel to a multi-year deal. Fightful Select reports that Krugger, who returned to MLW at the start of the year, has signed on for a new deal with the company that will keep him there for a while. He will still be able to work independent dates under the deal.

The report notes that Krugger is said to be viewed as the top heel in MLW and one of the faces in the company. Krugger has also been working as an agent with the company and is viewed as a leader in the locker room.

Krugger has also been one of the busiest talents on the indie scene, having worked almost 100 matches over the past year. He is set to battle Akira in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match at MLW Slaughterhouse, which airs Saturday on YouTube and BeIN Sports.