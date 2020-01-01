MLW Signs Mark Adam Haggerty To A Contract

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that they have signed ring announcer Mark Adam Haggerty to a contract. Here’s a press release:

Mark Adam Haggerty signs with Major League Wrestling

Ring announcer will lend his voice to MLW events moving forward

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) has come to terms with Mark Adam Haggerty to join the league. Haggerty serves as the ring announcer for MLW’s events and weekly series FUSION.

“Working with Major League Wrestling has been an exhilarating experience so far,” said Haggerty. “From the moment I was welcomed into the locker room to the second I signed that contract, every step of the way has proven to validate this journey I’ve been on for the past 3 years. To go from hoping and praying that maybe I’ll get somewhere someday to announcing the biggest names in the world on national television every week is positively incredible. I cannot thank Court Bauer and the folks at MLW enough for putting their faith in me and bringing me along for this exciting ride. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Haggerty joined MLW in December for the Opera Cup held in New York City. Praised for his poise, high energy and one-of-a-kind call of the action, Haggerty received rave reviews for his debut performance.

“Mark keeps our audience attentive and excited about the matches and events,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer and founder. “I am proud to have Mark join our team and enrich the MLW experience.”

Mark Adam Haggerty is an openly gay ring announcer and broadcaster, performing for over 60 promotions in in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“I get asked all the time why it’s important that a ring announcer is gay. Well on the surface, it’s not! My talents and abilities and presence should all speak for themselves, but on top of that is a word that keeps coming up time and again – ‘representation.’ Just the same as it’s important for an openly gay man to be running for president, it’s important that a whole world of LGBTQ pro wrestling fans see someone on their television every week who represents them. There are a handful of visible wrestlers out there already and I’m honored to be the first announcer. I grew up thinking there was no place for someone like me in this business and now I’m signed to one of the most watched companies in the world. If that’s not important on some level, at least in terms of inspiring others, then what is?”

-Mark Adam Haggerty

Haggerty will bring his excellence in announcing to MLW next on Saturday night, January 11 when MLW returns to Dallas, Texas at Zero Hour.