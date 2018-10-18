MLW Signs PCO, Richard Holliday to Contracts

– MLW has PCO and Richard Holliday to new contracts, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the two have been signed to deals. PCO, better known as Pierre Carl Oulette, has been making waves in the indies with a new gimmick where he is an unstoppale beast who does feats of strength. MLW announced a match between PCO and Brody King in a No DQ match for their upcoming Fightland show, which will be an MLW Fusion taping.

Holliday is a former winner of the ECWA Super 8 tournament. He competed against Joey Reyan at the Fury Road show in New York City.