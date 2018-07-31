MLW Signs Shane Strickland to Long-Term Contract, Moving to Sign Other Talents

– Major League Wrestling has signed Shane Strickland to a long-term contract and is moving to sign other talents as well, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Strickland, a former MLW Champion, has been signed to a “long-term” deal.

At this time, additional signings are potentially in the works, although none have been confirmed yet. The moves come onm the heels of last week’s first two-hour special on BeIn Sports, Battle Riot. The full show is below: