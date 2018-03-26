UPDATED: MLW Signs Television Deal With beIN Sports

UPDATE: According to PWinsider.com, MLW’s deal with beIN sports is a multi-year deal and they will be receiving a rights fee for the programming. The official title of the series will be Major League Wrestling: Fusion.

ORIGINAL: According to Sports Illustrated, MLW has signed a television deal with national network beIN Sports. Beginning April 20, MLW will be part of beIN Sports’ “Friday Night Fury” fight block at 8 p.m. ET, with a replay airing at 11 p.m. ET. Court Baurer had the following to say about the deal…

We’ve been in talks since the fall, and they were very impressed with our product. We offer a different presentation because we identify ourselves as a combat sport, but we have a lot more creative freedom than every other combat sport to give the most high-octane presentation.”

beIN, which already airs international soccer, NCAA football, and professional boxing, and is available in 50 million households in both English and Spanish. The shows will be taped, with MLW recording a monthly broadcast and then assembling its weekly programming from there. Bauer added the following…

“It’s a new age for wrestling. Part of that is to collaborate with other promotions and showcase talents. There is so much open space now, and the Lucha Underground arrangement is exhibit A of that. We worked something out with Lucha Underground and AAA to have Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix as regulars on the TV series. That’s such an appealing aspect to have those two features as part of our core roster.”