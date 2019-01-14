MLW Signs Mance Werner and The Almighty Sheik

– Major League Wrestling has signed some new talent to its roster. PWInsider reports that MLW signed reigning CZW champion Mance Werner to a contract. Werner is reportedly set to debut for the promotion on February 2 at the upcoming Superfight card in Philadelphia. Additionally, MLW announced Werner’s signing at the TV tapings for MLW: Fusion last week. Another new signing for MLW this week is former NWA Champion The Almighty Sheik (aka Joey Machete).