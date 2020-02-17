MLW Signs Zachary Cooper, Will Debut at Intimidation Games

Zachary Cooper has joined MLW and will make his debut for the promotion at MLW: Intimidation Games. MLW announced on Monday that Cooper has signed a deal with the company and will debut at the show, which takes place in Chicago, Illinois on April 18th.

The full announcement is below:

Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of 6’3″ 267 pound Zachary Cooper.

Fresh off of competing in Germany’s wXw and amidst an extended tour of the United Kingdom, the heavyweight has impressed many with his athletic ability and dominance against veterans on the European circuit and stateside.

“Zachary Cooper is a throwback to the days of the big men that Bruno Sammartino battled,” said Court Bauer. “Mix in a state-of-the-art arsenal and the agility of a luchador and you have a new era heavyweight. Cooper could very well be the next big thing in the sport.”

A native of Tampa, Florida, the 22-year old FAU graduate played football and has a background in kickboxing. Expected to be courted by managers in MLW, Cooper has been labeled “the blue-chip beast” – a title that seems to be rather fitting thus far in his early and successful career in the sport.

Zachary Cooper will make his Major League Wrestling debut Saturday night April 18 when MLW returns to Chicago for MLW Intimidation Games (buy tickets).

