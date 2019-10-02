MLW Signs Zeda Zhang To Multi-Year Contract

Major League Wrestling has announced that they have signed former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Zeda Zhang to a multi-year exclusive contract. Here’s a press release:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the signing of Zeda Zhang to a multi-year exclusive contract.

The talented female fighter will join MLW’s much-anticipated women’s division which is slated to launch this year.

Zhang recently competed in China where she honed her skills under the tutelage of CIMA.

Traveling around the world over the past year on a mission to learn new styles, Zhang has competed for promotions in Taiwan, Singapore, Shenzhen, Macau, India, South Korea and Japan.

Zhang now returns to MLW where she competed in 2018 with her eyes set on becoming the inaugural champion.

“Zeda is an instant threat to all within the women’s division and I look forward to her matches for years to come here in MLW,” said MLW creator and CEO Court Bauer. “Zeda is not only a great athlete but a great role model and person. I’m ecstatic to have her join MLW.”

2-0 in MMA, Zhang is a dangerous striker with a strong arsenal of submissions, if the fight goes to the ground.

With the support of her fans — known as the “Zhang gang,” Zeda Zhang now looks to make history as MLW brings its women’s division on-line this fall.

More details about the launch of the division as well as Zeda’s first match in MLW will be revealed soon.