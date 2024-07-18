MLW Slaughterhouse ’24 Tickets Now On Sale

MLW has announced that tickets are now on sale for MLW Slaughterhouse ’24 in Tampa. The company announced on Tuesday that tickets are on sale for the October 4th show in the city, as you can see below:

Tickets now on sale for MLW’s return to Tampa

Get your tickets now for MLW Slaughterhouse.

Tickets are now officially on sale for MLW’s return to the Tampa Bay Area of Florida on Friday, October 4 for MLW Slaugherhouse’24, a live signature event from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets can be purchased at: http://www.MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.