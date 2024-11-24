MLW Slaughterhouse Livestream Now Available Online

Major League Wrestling presents MLW Slaughterhouse tonight on Youtube and the livestream is now available to watch. The card includes the following:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bobby Fish

* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

* Tables Match: Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons

* Donovan Dijak vs. Kevin Knight

* KENTA vs. Paul London

* Delmi Exo vs. Gigi Rey

* Okumura vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki