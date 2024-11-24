wrestling / News
MLW Slaughterhouse Livestream Now Available Online
November 23, 2024 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling presents MLW Slaughterhouse tonight on Youtube and the livestream is now available to watch. The card includes the following:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bobby Fish
* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA
* Tables Match: Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons
* Donovan Dijak vs. Kevin Knight
* KENTA vs. Paul London
* Delmi Exo vs. Gigi Rey
* Okumura vs. Ikuro Kwon
* Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki