wrestling / News
MLW Slaughterhouse Results 11.23.24: AKIRA Battles Mads Krugger, More
MLW Slaughterhouse took place last night, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the YouTube-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Mads Krugger took out Satoshi Kojima as he tried to stop a CONTRA Unit takeoer, and Matt Riddle made the save.
* Tables Match: The Andersons def. Mr. Thomas & Alex Kane
* Okumura def. Ikuro Kwon
* KENTA def. Paul London. Donovan Dijak attacked KENTA after the match.
* Dijak def. Kevin Knight
* Delmi Exo def. Gigi Rey. Janai Kai attacked Exo after and cut her hair.
* Matt Riddle def. Minoru Suzuki. Tom Lawlor invited Riddle to train after the match.
* Cesar Duran asked Mistico to help him against Bárbaro Cavernario.
* Satoshi Kojima def. Bobby Fish
* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krugger def. AKIRA. Krugger put AKIRA in a toxic hazard bin afterward.
BOMAYE! @Alex_kane11 looks to even the odds!
WATCH #MLW SLAUGHTERHOUSE 📺: https://t.co/o6wYESq8he pic.twitter.com/19J7Dgtot6
— MLW (@MLW) November 24, 2024
RUTHLESSNESS shown by @DijakFYE!
WATCH #MLWSH 📺: https://t.co/o6wYESq8he pic.twitter.com/aT4kBaJJki
— MLW (@MLW) November 24, 2024
BRO! @SuperKingofBros hit the Bro-stone on Suzuki!
WATCH #MLWSH 📺: https://t.co/o6wYESq8he pic.twitter.com/4AwLKNd72w
— MLW (@MLW) November 24, 2024
The fight may be finished but there is NO QUIT in @theakiraway!
WATCH #MLWSH 📺: https://t.co/o6wYESq8he pic.twitter.com/3Sl2bcreO2
— MLW (@MLW) November 24, 2024
