MLW Slaughterhouse Results 11.23.24: AKIRA Battles Mads Krugger, More

MLW Slaughterhouse took place last night, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the YouTube-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Mads Krugger took out Satoshi Kojima as he tried to stop a CONTRA Unit takeoer, and Matt Riddle made the save.

* Tables Match: The Andersons def. Mr. Thomas & Alex Kane

* Okumura def. Ikuro Kwon

* KENTA def. Paul London. Donovan Dijak attacked KENTA after the match.

* Dijak def. Kevin Knight

* Delmi Exo def. Gigi Rey. Janai Kai attacked Exo after and cut her hair.

* Matt Riddle def. Minoru Suzuki. Tom Lawlor invited Riddle to train after the match.

* Cesar Duran asked Mistico to help him against Bárbaro Cavernario.

* Satoshi Kojima def. Bobby Fish

* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krugger def. AKIRA. Krugger put AKIRA in a toxic hazard bin afterward.