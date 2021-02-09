wrestling / News
MLW Releases Sneak Peek of AAA vs. MLW Title “Dream Match” For This Week’s Fusion
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has an AAA vs. MLW Championship unification match for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and a sneak peek of the match is online. You can see a preview below for the cold open for the match, which will see MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush taking on AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid.
The match airs on this week’s episode, which airs Wednesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.
