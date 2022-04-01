wrestling / News
MLW Star Returns at Intimidation Games (Clip)
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
A former MLW star made their return at the company’s Intimidation Games event on Thursday. As you can see below, Swerve Strickland returned to the company to answer Myron Reed’s open challenge at the event, which took place tonight in Dallas, Texas.
Strickland, who is signed to AEW, was with MLW prior to signing with WWE. He is a former MLW World Champion.
SWERVE RETURNS TO MLW pic.twitter.com/GDalG15iMF
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022
Shane Swerve Strickland answers Myron Reed’s open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title pic.twitter.com/C0Mm6YWOXV
— Andrew Thompson (@ADThompson__) April 1, 2022
