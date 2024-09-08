wrestling / News
MLW Summer Of The Beasts Part 2 Results 9.7.24: Timothy Thatcher Faces Bobby Fish, More
MLW held part two of its Summer Of The Beasts event on Saturday, with Timothy Thatcher taking on Bobby Fish and more. You can see the full results from the New York City show below (per Fightful), plus the livestream:
* Delmi Exo def. Miyu Yamashita. She called out Janai Kai afterward.
* Mads Krule Krügger def. Mr. Thomas
* Bobby Fish def. Timothy Thatcher
