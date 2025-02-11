MLW Summer of the Beasts Tickets Now on Sale

– Major League Wrestling announced that tickets are now available for the promotion’s return to New York City on June 26 with MLW: Summer of the Beasts.

Tickets now available for MLW’s NYC return

Tickets now available at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite

MLW is set to storm back into the Big Apple as MLW: Summer of the BEASTS takes over the Melrose Ballroom on Thursday, June 26. This highly anticipated event will showcase the world’s best fighters in a night of championship showdowns, high-stakes fights, and all-out chaos—streamed worldwide.

🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

New York City has long been home to some of MLW’s most unforgettable battles, and Summer of the BEASTS promises to raise the stakes with a stacked lineup, major title fights, and appearances from the sport’s top stars.

Stay tuned for match announcements and exclusive event details in the coming weeks.

