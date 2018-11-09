MLW Superfight Coming To 2300 Arena In Philadelphia in February

MLW announced that the City of Philadelphia will host the first-ever MLW: SUPERFIGHT event on Saturday night February 2nd, 2019…

Major League Wrestling today announced that the City of Philadelphia will host the first-ever MLW: SUPERFIGHT event on Saturday night February 2nd, 2019.

The famous 2300 Arena has been selected as the venue for the big card.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 26 at 10 a.m. ET at http://www.MLWgo.com.

The league considered several sites for the first-ever SUPERFIGHT location.

“Philly is a great sports town and its wrestling fans have shaped and defined wrestling like no other city,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “When you promote a card in Philly, you have to set the bar high as the Philly fans’ standards are high. Expect a big card as we kick off 2019 with SUPERFIGHT!”

More information on SUPERFIGHT will be available in the coming days and weeks at www.MLW.com.

