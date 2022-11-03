wrestling / News
MLW Superfight Reportedly Scheduled for February 2023
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that MLW Superfight 20223 is scheduled for February 4, 2023. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The planned main event will be MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu II, in a rematch from their Fightland 2021 bout.
