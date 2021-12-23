MLW SuperFight set for Charlotte, North Carolina on February 26

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that MLW SuperFight will be held on Saturday, February 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Tuesday, December 28. Here’s the full announcement:

Charlotte to host MLW SuperFight Feb 26, tickets on sale this Tuesday

See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE

Tickets Available this Tuesday at MLWLive.com!

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its Charlotte debut on Saturday, February 26 with MLW SuperFight at the Grady Cole Center located at 310 N Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204, featuring an MLW TV taping.

Get your tickets starting this Tuesday, December 28 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLWLive.com and Eventbrite. Tickets start at just $10.

SuperFight has historically been one of MLW’s biggest cards of the year, with the 2018 and 2019 SuperFights distinguishing themselves as landmark mega cards for the league.

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

nZo

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.