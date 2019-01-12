Updated Lineup for MLW Superfight in Philadelphia

– Here is the updated lineup for MLW Superfight following the broadcast of Fusion on BeIN Sports. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* MLW Champion Low Ki with Salina de la Renta vs. Tom Lawlor.

* MLW Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon vs. The Hart Foundation.

* Rey Horus vs. Aerostar.

* Simon Gotch vs. Ace Romero.

* The debut of Mance Warner.

