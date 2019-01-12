wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for MLW Superfight in Philadelphia
– Here is the updated lineup for MLW Superfight following the broadcast of Fusion on BeIN Sports. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
* MLW Champion Low Ki with Salina de la Renta vs. Tom Lawlor.
* MLW Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon vs. The Hart Foundation.
* Rey Horus vs. Aerostar.
* Simon Gotch vs. Ace Romero.
* The debut of Mance Warner.
