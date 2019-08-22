MLW News: MLW Supporting Davey Boy Smith Jr’s MMA Goals, Start Date For Tom Prichard, No More Dates Planned For Jim Cornette

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Davey Boy Smith Jr is said to be very serious about doing MMA and there is “legit talk” about him doing so. He is currently under contract with MLW, but the promotion has said they will support him and allow him to do it. He has been training with Jake Hager.

– Tom Prichard, who signed last week as a senior agent and trainer, will begin with the company on September 7.

– The Observer also notes that there are currently no dates planned with Jim Cornette at this time.