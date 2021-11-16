wrestling / News

MLW Tag Team Title Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
MLW Blood and Thunder

MLW will hold its Blood & Thunder event on January 21 in Dallas, Texas, and the match for the MLW Tag Team Titles has officially been announced. Appearing on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas (h/t Fightful), it was revealed that The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) will challenge the champions at the show.

Los Parks defended the titles against 5150 (Slice Boogie and Danny “Limelight” Rivera) at the recent MLW War Chamber tapings.

You can view the full spoilers for the event at this link.

