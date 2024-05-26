MLW Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico

The MLW Tag Team Championships will be on the line at this week’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico show. CMLL announced the following for this week’s episode, which takes on Tuesday evening in Mexico City:

* Angelito & Galaxy vs. Minos & Pequeño Violencia.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Xelhua, Legendario & Fuego vs. Gallero & Los Calavera Jr

* Match Relampago: Sanely vs. Olympia.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Los Divinos Laguneros vs. Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: Cozy Max vs. Los Depredadores

* Two of Three Falls Match: Flip Gordon, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr vs. Los Bárbaros

