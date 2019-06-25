MLW Announces The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty Tag Title Ladder Match for July 6

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr.) will defend their MLW tag team titles against MJF and Richard Holliday of The Dynasty in a ladder match at Kings of Colosseum. The event is scheduled for July 6. Here’s the full announcement:

LADDER MATCH! HART FOUNDATION FACE DYNASTY JULY 6 IN CHICAGO FOR TITLES

The World Tag Team Championship is in turmoil. The Dynasty stole one of the World Tag Team belts in a cowardly attack on this week’s FUSION and now the Hart Foundation are out for payback. (Buy tickets)

MLW today announced a Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Championship: The Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty’s MJF & Richard Holliday for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

On this week’s FUSION, the Dynasty’s MJF and Richard Holliday attacked Teddy Hart prior to his match in a cowardly albeit calculated attack. Quickly pummeling Hart and cracking him in the head with the belt, the Dynasty stole the title and jumped in Hammerstone’s Lamborghini outside the arena.

While many are disgusted by the brazen attack and theft of one of the belts, there is a method to the Dynasty’s madness. With the Hart Foundation demanding to fight any version of the trio of the Dynasty, the elitists countered by stating their demands: they would happily return the belt if they were granted a return match for the tag team titles.

The Hart Foundation quickly agreed to the terms… with the league adding a creative solution to resolve the issue: both belts would hang high above the ring at Cicero Stadium as the Hart Foundation battle The Dynasty in a ladder match!

Which team will leave with the titles? Find out next Saturday night at Cicero Stadium July 6!

