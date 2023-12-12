MLW Talent Reportedly Pleased About Lawsuit Settlement With WWE

MLW has settled their lawsuit with WWE, and a new report has a note on the reaction backstage to the news. As reported yesterday, MLW and WWE have come to a settlement according to court documents, with dismissal papers expected to be filed in the next 30 days. PWInsider reports that while there is no one commenting about the development on the record yet, a lot of the talent was happy to hear about the settlement.

The hope among talent is that the company can now move forward and find a new TV deal, while those who are working for MLW can focus on what’s next instead of worrying about legalities. As reported, Court Bauer told talent during a meeting at MLW One-Shot that the company is planning more events for 2024; the new report notes that Bauer also mentioned that some announcements were coming.