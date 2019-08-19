wrestling / News
MLW Teaming With Martial-Arts Advance Research Systems For Innovation Lab
– MLW is teaming up with Martial-Arts Advance Research Systems in order to explore injury prevention and development of its stars on an athletic level. The company announced on Friday that it is teaming with MARS to launch a new innovation lab and, in addition to looking at new techniques for physical development, will be working with MLW TV for analytics that will “further enrich the viewer’s experience.”
The full announcement is below:
MLW Partners With Martial-arts Advance Research Systems To Launch Innovation Lab
Major League Wrestling is partnering with Martial-Arts Advance Research Systems (MARS) to launch an innovation lab.
The innovation lab is designed to explore furthering athlete development and injury prevention in addition to bout analysis and athlete evaluations. MARS will also provide MLW’s television division with in-depth analytics to further enrich the viewer’s experience.
MARS is a leading sports analytics and insights technology company. Known for their breakthrough research exploring the science and engineering underlying athletic endeavors, this partnership marks MARS’ first foray into professional wrestling.
“MARS is going to bring some breakthrough tech to MLW,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’re extremely proud of this partnership and what it will bring to the league, its athletes and fans.”
MARS has worked in the past with MIT Management Sloan School and with some of today’s global leaders in combat sports.
The innovation lab will tap into MARS’ emerging technology team.
The innovation lab will be housed in the MARS training complex in Ballard, Utah.
The league has been already been putting the partnership to good use with MARS testing all sorts of new innovations – innovations that will be coming to a TV near you soon.
More Trending Stories
- Edge On How His Surprise Summerslam Appearance Happened, Says He Feels He Could Wrestle Tomorrow
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Shifted Focus to Nitro and Phased Out Clash of the Champions in 1997
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes