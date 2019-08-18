wrestling / News
MLW Teases a Women’s Division on the Way
August 18, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW appears to be readying itself for an official women’s division. The promotion posted to Twitter on Sunday and said that the “much anticipated MLW Women’s Division could be on the horizon,” asking fans who they would want to see in such a division.
The question has solicited a host of responses, including the likes of Tessa Blanchard, Tenille Dashwood, Thunder Rosa, Taeler Hendrix, Priscilla Kelly, Scarlett Bordeaux, and more. You can see the post below:
The much anticipated MLW Women's Division could be on the horizon!!
Who would YOU want to see in an MLW Women's Division? pic.twitter.com/MzUAdGPOgJ
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Not Wanting to Run a Three-Hour Nitro For 100th Episode, Why It Was Done
- Bruce Prichard On Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit Losing World Titles to JBL and Randy Orton, If Orton Was a Transitional Champion