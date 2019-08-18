MLW Teases a Women’s Division on the Way

– MLW appears to be readying itself for an official women’s division. The promotion posted to Twitter on Sunday and said that the “much anticipated MLW Women’s Division could be on the horizon,” asking fans who they would want to see in such a division.

The question has solicited a host of responses, including the likes of Tessa Blanchard, Tenille Dashwood, Thunder Rosa, Taeler Hendrix, Priscilla Kelly, Scarlett Bordeaux, and more. You can see the post below: