MLW Teases Talks With Wrestling Free Agents

– In an announcement on the company’s website, Major League Wrestling (MLW) is teasing “free agent discussions” for the MLW roster for next year. The announcement also says “familiar faces” will be coming back to the roster as well:

Free Agent discussions heat up

Expect some familiar faces on the MLW ’24 roster

Winter is here but the hot stove is heating up. MLW’s talent relations department, which is in the midst of a significant overhaul, has been active in discussions with several high-profile free agents.

Expect some big news to drop this week that could instantly impact the league and all shows going forward.