wrestling / News
MLW Teases Talks With Wrestling Free Agents
December 19, 2023 | Posted by
– In an announcement on the company’s website, Major League Wrestling (MLW) is teasing “free agent discussions” for the MLW roster for next year. The announcement also says “familiar faces” will be coming back to the roster as well:
Free Agent discussions heat up
Expect some familiar faces on the MLW ’24 roster
Winter is here but the hot stove is heating up. MLW’s talent relations department, which is in the midst of a significant overhaul, has been active in discussions with several high-profile free agents.
Expect some big news to drop this week that could instantly impact the league and all shows going forward.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Mercedes Mone’s AEW & NJPW Statuses, Note On WWE Interest
- The Undertaker Recalls CM Punk Losing Grappling Bouts To Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin
- More Backstage Details on Kenny Omega Becoming Ill With Diverticulitis
- Mickie James Was Messaged By CM Punk After He Referenced Her On WWE Raw